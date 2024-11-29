It's been no secret recently that former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was on the hot seat after the team's 4-7 start. However, its last-second loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving was the final straw, and now the fanbase is celebrating his ouster.

@jack_bfr used a GIF to express his excitement, via X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

@CHGO_Sports used “The Simpsons” to illustrate their interpretation of the situation.

The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain aimed at the entire organization.

“For the Bears to trot Matt Eberflus out for a press conference only to fire him two hours later … that's what poorly-run organizations do,” he tweeted.

FOX College Hoops's John Fanta echoed those sentiments.

“Matt Eberflus was awful and the Bears should not have even let him travel home from Detroit with them,” he said. “The fact they had him talk with the media this morning then fired him after that says it all about the state of that organization.”

@nickbaird310 celebrated not only Eberflus' firing but former offensive coordinator Shan Waldron's as well.

Being a Bears fan isn't for the weak, but Friday's firing of Eberflus at least gives them a small win in a sea of pain.

Matt Eberflus didn't maximize Bears' talent

Eberflus didn't do much to inspire confidence since getting hired in 2022, going 10-24 his first two seasons. However, with a stacked offense including the likes of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams this year, there was reason to be excited.

However, the 54-year-old's refusal to call a timeout with 33 seconds left against the Lions was a microcosm of his Chicago tenure. The club has had plenty of talented players, but Eberflus couldn't get out of his own way.

Williams, though, has shown flashes of the elite talent that made him such a highly-touted prospect, and he could lead the franchise to glory if it hires the right coach.