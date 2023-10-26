Chicago Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson will take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. Johnson confirmed his status for the game to NBC Chicago's Josh Schrock.

“Talked to Roschon Johnson. He has fully cleared the protocol and expects to play Sunday,” Schrock tweeted on Thursday.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Roschon Johnson's status for practice this week “looks real good.” It's evident Johnson's comeback is gaining traction with each passing day. Hopefully, he will make an impact against the Chargers in Week 8.

Bears running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) was a full participant during practice on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/bPIFqusHok — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 26, 2023

The Bears made Johnson the 115th overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas football. Johnson sat out the games against the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion.

Roschon Johnson entered his rookie season as Chicago's No. 3 running back. However, he moved up the depth chart and became starter Khalil Herbert's primary backup.

Chicago has had a decimated running backs corps in recent weeks. Aside from Roschon Johnson, the Bears have also been missing the services of Herbert because of an ankle injury.

Eberflus has been relying on D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans in their absence. Foreman carried the scoring load for the Bears against the Raiders in Week 7. He scored three touchdowns in their 30-12 victory at Soldier Field. It was the Bears' second win in their past three games.

If Roschon Johnson exceeds expectations, he will give Herbert and Foreman stiff competition for the Bears' No. 1 running back spot. That role has been muddled up since David Montgomery left for the Detroit Lions in the offseason. We should have a clearer picture of who will carry the load for the Bears' ground attack moving forward.