The Chicago Bears are looking to win their third straight game when they took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. However, the Bears will be without three key players.

Defensive backs Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and Terell Smith (hip) as well as Zacch Pickens (groin) have all been ruled out, the team announced. Both cornerback Kyler Gordon (heel) and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ankle) got in a limited practice on Wednesday.

Of all their absences, Brisker's will inarguably be felt the hardest. He has developed into a key part of the Bears' defense and a leader of the secondary. Through the first five games of the season, the safety has racked up 40 tackles, two passes defenses, an interception and sack. His tape has shown a tenacious player willing to lay a big hit.

Brisker, Smith and Pickens are all apart of one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Bears rank seventh in the league in total defense, allowing 294.8 yards per game. Their pass defense ranks sixth, allowing 174 YPG. But of course, all of those stats were made while Brisker was on the field.

Chicago's opening will be entering the London matchup with plenty of momentum. It took until Week 5, but the Jaguars finally have a win on the board. Now getting a taste of that feeling, the Jags aren't looking to give it up anytime soon.

But eventually, someone's winning streak has to come to an end. The Bears will do everything in their power to ensure they come back from over the pond with a win. However, not having Jaquan Brisker on the field will certainly alter Chicago's plans.

Once the Bears return home from London, the team will have more answers on Brisker and all of their injured defensive players. Chicago is hopeful their absence isn't extended beyond one game.