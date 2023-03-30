Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Chicago Bears have their quarterback in Justin Fields. They even already have his backup in PJ Walker. However, the Bears aren’t quite finished building out their quarterback room as Chicago has brought a familiar – albeit uninspiring – face.

The Bears have re-signed Nathan Peterman, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The terms of Peterman’s new contract have yet to be revealed.

Peterman came to Chicago this past season. He appeared in three games for the Bears, throwing for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Peterman even made one start, although it came in a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Nathan Peterman entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick brimming with upside in 2017. However, his career has not gone accordingly. Peterman has just 13 games of NFL experience with the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. He has thrown for just 712 yards, four touchdowns and a cringe-inducing 13 interceptions.

Alongside his poor stats, Peterman is just 1-4 in the five starts he has received. But still, the Bears see upside. If all goes to plan with Justin Fields, Peterman won’t need to see the field. But now back in the fray, he’ll at least compete with PJ Walker for the backup role.

Peterman may have the upper hand, as he knows Chicago’s system. However, the fact the Bears went out and signed Walker as a free agent shows the team is at least acknowledging that they need different options behind Fields.

This early in the offseason, there’s a chance Peterman doesn’t even make the final roster. However, Chicago will at least give him one more chance to prove he belongs in the NFL.