The Chicago Bears had been known to be leaning towards trading the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they shocked the NFL world by dealing the pick right before the start of free agency. The Carolina Panthers have moved up to the first spot in the draft, while the Bears got a haul in return, led by the ninth pick in the draft. And while there are several options on the table with that pick, it sounds like Chicago fans want the team to draft Jalen Carter.

Jalen Carter was a star defensive tackle with the Georgia Bulldogs in college that some folks believed could be taken first overall by the Bears had they opted not to trade their pick. But Carter has been involved in a serious car crash that resulted in the death of one of Carter’s Georgia teammates and one of his coaches as well that has caused his draft stock to plummet. As a result, Bears Twitter thinks Carter could end up falling to them at the ninth overall pick.

Given the hype surrounding Jalen Carter’s strong play on the field, this would be a huge win for them if they were able to pull this off. There will likely be three or four picks before the Bears used on quarterbacks, which increases the likelihood that Carter could end up sliding to Chicago. There are obviously concerns surrounding Carter right now, but assuming he is able to avoid serious repercussions as a result of the incident, the Bears could end up making fans even more happy by finding a way to snag him with the ninth pick in the draft.