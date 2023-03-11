My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Chicago Bears had been known to be leaning towards trading the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they shocked the NFL world by dealing the pick right before the start of free agency. The Carolina Panthers have moved up to the first spot in the draft, while the Bears got a haul in return, led by the ninth pick in the draft. And while there are several options on the table with that pick, it sounds like Chicago fans want the team to draft Jalen Carter.

Jalen Carter was a star defensive tackle with the Georgia Bulldogs in college that some folks believed could be taken first overall by the Bears had they opted not to trade their pick. But Carter has been involved in a serious car crash that resulted in the death of one of Carter’s Georgia teammates and one of his coaches as well that has caused his draft stock to plummet. As a result, Bears Twitter thinks Carter could end up falling to them at the ninth overall pick.

If Jalen Carter is cleared and falls to the #Bears at 9, do they take him? — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 11, 2023

Jalen Carter shouldn't fall any farther than the No. 9 pick. I don't think he falls too far, but if he's somehow there when the #Bears pick, you take him. Getting Carter along with DJ Moore and all those picks would be phenomenal. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 11, 2023

My dad had a theory His theory was that the Bears leaked the Jalen Carter stuff @ the Combine so he can fall to #9 and we still get him 😂😂😂😂😂 — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) March 11, 2023

I think this would be one of the best scenarios for Chicago after the trade. Only thing better would be having Jalen Carter slide to them. pic.twitter.com/A335GwbefC — Joshua Buckley (@joshuabuckley) March 11, 2023

Tyree Wilson

Lukas Van Ness MAYBE Jalen Carter if Poles is feeling lucky.#Bears https://t.co/4YKL1SfrRT — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) March 11, 2023

Mel Kiper just said he thinks the Bears will draft Jalen Carter at #9. How would we feel Bears fans? — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) March 11, 2023

Given the hype surrounding Jalen Carter’s strong play on the field, this would be a huge win for them if they were able to pull this off. There will likely be three or four picks before the Bears used on quarterbacks, which increases the likelihood that Carter could end up sliding to Chicago. There are obviously concerns surrounding Carter right now, but assuming he is able to avoid serious repercussions as a result of the incident, the Bears could end up making fans even more happy by finding a way to snag him with the ninth pick in the draft.