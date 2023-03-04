Head coach Kirby Smart had to know questions were coming about the program’s culture following multiple arrests of Georgia Football players in the last couple weeks. Most notably defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who police say was road-racing in the fatal car accident that killed a Georgia player and recruiting staff member.

Smart acknowledges the tragedy that took place in Athens in January, and the other irresponsible actions by active or former members of his team like LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (also arrested for racing in late-February, misdemeanor charges). Though, he refuses to link their alleged crimes and misdemeanors to the entire tradition of Georgia football.

“Absolutely not. I would say we’re far from it,” Smart told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “When you talk to people outside our program that come into it, they talk about what a great culture we do have — and we do an incredible job. Because I’ve got a lot of outside entities that come into our program and pour into these young men.”

Smart has indubitably built a powerhouse in his seven seasons in Athens, going for his third straight National Championship next season. However, after their latest title win, the team has been marred with negative or criminal news headlines. Quarterback Stetson Bennett– who was arrested for public intoxication in January- had taken accountability earlier on Friday at the NFL Combine, emphasizing that the arrests are not a reflection of the Bulldogs culture. Smart is intent on not allowing the University to be dragged into the mud.

“Do we have perfect young men and women and players? Not necessarily. But I promise you this, that’s the intent: for us to grow these guys and get them better. And I feel really good about the culture within our program.”

Whether it is justified or not, the Bulldogs will remain under scrutiny as Carter’s case continues to develop.