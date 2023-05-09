As expected, Chicago Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright has high expectations to meet after being selected 10th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former Tennessee Volunteers standout seems to be off to a fantastic start though, as Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan already finds himself impressed by the 21-year-old blocker.

“The game is kind of slow for him,” Morgan told Chicago Tribune reporters Colleen Kane and Dan Wiederer during rookie minicamp.

“That’s one of the things we really liked about him. For some guys, when the ball is snapped they just play. Things look slow for him. He puts his hands where he wants to put them. He’s very controlled in his sets. He’s got good tempo.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was also impressed with Wright, though he spoke more of his physical traits than football instincts and intelligence. Not totally unsurprising given that Wright is 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds.

“It’s unique for someone that big to be able to bend and be that athletic and as explosive as he is,” Getsy said. “It’s just hard to come around guys who are that big and that long. The length is unbelievable. And the power is unbelievable. And to have the athleticism to go with it, too, was all really cool.”

The Bears have clearly invested in the protection of 22-year-old quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the hope is that Chicago can take major steps towards improving from their 9-25 record over the past two seasons. With Fields being sacked a league-high 55 times last season, Wright has one of the most important jobs of any as they try to make their dreams a reality.