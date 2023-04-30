Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Matt Eberflus watched as the Chicago Bears went through a tumultuous NFL Draft process. However, when the Bears finally landed Darnell Wright, Eberlus knew it was all worth it.

Chicago traded down from their No. 9 spot to No. 10 in the 2023 NFL Draft with the Philadelphia Eagles. At 10, the Bears bolstered their offensive line by taking Wright. Eberflus couldn’t be happier with the pick, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“Just a really big athlete,” Eberflus said of Wright. “We talked about his feet and his ability to regain, if he loses his balance and gets off balance, he can regain and reset his hands inside to be able to protect. So a fabulous energy with him.”

“He’s a willing learner, wants to get better. We see a lot of upside with him, too,” Eberflus continued. “We feel that he was the best lineman in the draft, but we also know that he’s got the best upside for growth potential. We’re excited about where he is.”

Darnell Wright spent four years at Tennessee, appearing in 47 total games with 42 starts. Wright spent most of his time at right tackle but has experience around the offensive line. He ended his time with the Volunteers as a First-team All-SEC recipient.

The Bears knew they needed some help along their offensive line. Justin Fields was sacked a shocking 55 times this past season. With Wright, Justin Fielders can feel safer in the pocket.

Which is music to Matt Eberflus’ ears. The head coach thinks Chicago nailed the 2023 NFL Draft. As Wright joins the Bears, Eberflus believes the team is headed in the right direction.