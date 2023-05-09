Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made history with his legs this past season. But as Fields and the Bears approach the 2023 season, some pundits believe Fields could be in for an even bigger season.

Fields will be involved in the MVP picture, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky predicted. Alongside his own personal growth, Orvlovsky feels the Bears’ dedication to building around Fields will yield massive rewards.

“The Bears were terrible last year. The only reason that they were actually in games was because of Justin Fields,” Orlovsky said. “Fast forward to this year, the offensive line has gone from weakness to potential strength. There’s finally some decent talent on the outside. He is going to be in the MVP conversation this year because he finally has the right people around him to allow his talents to excel.”

As a runner, Fields gained an impressive 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. However, he was a bit underwhelming as a passer, throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

However, Fields was sacked 55 times over 15 games. He didn’t have a wide receiver surpass 500+ receiving yards. The Bears drafted right tackle Darnell Wright in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They traded for former Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore.

Justin Fields now seemingly has all the pieces he needs to succeed. He should have more time in the pocket with an improved offensive line. He could use that time to find Moore in open space. Overall, Fields’ surroundings look much more promising than a year before.

It’ll be up to Fields to take those pieces and turn it into success. But if he does, Orlovsky thinks the Bears star could end his year as the MVP.