David Montgomery gets ‘good’ injury update after leaving Bears-Texans early

The Chicago Bears picked up a win in Week 3, but there was some concern among the fanbase after David Montgomery left the game with an injury. While Khalil Herbert picked up the slack for Montgomery amid his injury, the Bears got some encouraging news on their starting RB after the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Montgomery is considered day-to-day going forward in what the coach described as some good news following initial tests, via Chris Emma.

David Montgomery (ankle/knee) is considered day-to-day. Matt Eberflus said the Bears see it as “good” news after initial testing. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 25, 2022

Montgomery exited the game in the first quarter and did not return to action. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power but was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. That led to some concern among the fanbase, but it appears that he’s avoided a long-term injury.

The update from Eberflus bodes well for Montgomery’s chances of suiting up in the Bears’ Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

Prior to making his leave, Montgomery had rushed the ball three times for 11 yards. After he went out, Khalil Herbert became the focal point of the Bears’ offense, and he took advantage of his opportunity. Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-20 win over the Texans, serving as practically the only functioning part of Chicago’s offense.

Herbert has certainly forced his way into the conversation to receive more touches on a regular basis with his Week 3 performance, but early indications suggest that David Montgomery should be good to go in Week 4 after getting labeled day-to-day with his ankle and knee injury.