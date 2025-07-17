Over a year after making a bold promise, the Zac Brown Band will go to the Sphere to perform four shows in December 2025, becoming the second country artist after Kenny Chesney to perform at the Las Vegas venue.

The band made the announcement on Instagram. Lead singer Zac Brown called the band's Sphere residency a “dream come true.”

“Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere Las Vegas is a dream come true,” the announcement began. “It’s my masterpiece so far. This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music, and stories that have defined who I am.

“All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere. It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us. We can’t wait to share it with the fans,” it continued.

Zac Brown Band's Sphere shows are a long time coming

The announcement comes over a year after Brown announced his band would perform at the Sphere. He told Theo Von his band was going to do a residency there after seeing U2 and Phish perform at the Sphere.

“To get to be one of the first bands that goes in there to do it, this is our masterpiece, man,” Brown said. “This is our chance to really show what we can do as a band.”

Their shows will bring the Zac Brown Band's new material to a live atmosphere. Their next album, Love & Fear, will be released on December 5, 2025. It features collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

The Zac Brown Band's Sphere residency will begin on December 5, the same day as the release of their new album. They will then play shows on December 6, 12, and 13.

This is the first residency the Zac Brown Band has ever performed. They were recently on tour in 2023 — they did a co-headlining tour with Chesney called the Sun Goes Down Tour. That was the second time they did a co-headlining tour with him, the first being in 2011.