Over a year after making a bold promise, the Zac Brown Band will go to the Sphere to perform four shows in December 2025, becoming the second country artist after Kenny Chesney to perform at the Las Vegas venue.

The band made the announcement on Instagram. Lead singer Zac Brown called the band's Sphere residency  a “dream come true.”

“Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere Las Vegas is a dream come true,” the announcement began. “It’s my masterpiece so far. This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music, and stories that have defined who I am.

“All of this brought to life in the incredible immersive environment of Sphere. It will be a unique experience where you can really feel every note, every word, right there with us. We can’t wait to share it with the fans,” it continued.

Zac Brown Band's Sphere shows are a long time coming

The announcement comes over a year after Brown announced his band would perform at the Sphere. He told Theo Von his band was going to do a residency there after seeing U2 and Phish perform at the Sphere.

“To get to be one of the first bands that goes in there to do it, this is our masterpiece, man,” Brown said. “This is our chance to really show what we can do as a band.”

Their shows will bring the Zac Brown Band's new material to a live atmosphere. Their next album, Love & Fear, will be released on December 5, 2025. It features collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

The Zac Brown Band's Sphere residency will begin on December 5, the same day as the release of their new album. They will then play shows on December 6, 12, and 13.

This is the first residency the Zac Brown Band has ever performed. They were recently on tour in 2023 — they did a co-headlining tour with Chesney called the Sun Goes Down Tour. That was the second time they did a co-headlining tour with him, the first being in 2011.

More Entertainment News
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrates Friday, July 11, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 99-82.
Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham had brief high school football career before committing to basketballDerick Quinanola ·
A few of the Michael Jordan cards in the 88,500 sports trading card collection donated to the Center for Active Adults in South Lyon. The center plans to sell the collection in a closed bid auction in May 2023.
Third most expensive Michael Jordan rookie card of all time sells at $2.5 millionDerick Quinanola ·
Bruce Springsteen, whose latest tour with the E Street Band became one o the highest-grossing ventures.
Bruce Springsteen makes $700 million history with latest tourAndrew Korpan ·
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) after rushing for 167 yards in a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles’ Jordan Mailata gives perfect speech after Saquon Barkley’s ESPYs winMatty Breisch ·
Simone Biles Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2025 ESPYs red carpet: See Simone Biles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and moreAutumn Hawkins ·
Silhouettes of Legend of Zelda live-action movie stars Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.
Legend of Zelda movie finally finds its starsAndrew Korpan ·