The unpredictable nature of MMA has once again thrown a wrench into the carefully laid plans of UFC matchmakers. According to Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints, former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez is officially out of his hotly anticipated clash with rising contender Steve Erceg at UFC Vegas 109. With just weeks until the event on August 9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the promotion is now racing against the clock to fill a significant void in the co-main slot.

‼️ Alex Perez is OUT of his scheduled bout against Steve Erceg at #UFCVegs109 The UFC is currently looking for a replacement for Erceg Per sources pic.twitter.com/x3QTqOO9kX — The Fight Analyst (@GarrettKerman_) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alex Perez’s exit from UFC Vegas 109 deals a clear blow to what was already an intriguing clash of styles. Perez, who held his own against the division’s best, was looking to halt a late-career slide against the talented Australian Steve Erceg. Instead, the UFC must now scan the ever-competitive flyweight landscape for a new challenger prepared to accept a high-risk, high-reward fight on short notice.

Top Potential Replacements for Steve Erceg

With the spotlight glaring on the 125-pound division, who are the fighters most likely (and most deserving) of the call?

Hyun Sung Park

No name has more buzz at flyweight right now than Hyun Sung Park. The 29-year-old South Korean, a winner of the Road to UFC tournament, extended his undefeated record recently with a slick submission win over Carlos Hernandez. He possesses a balanced arsenal on the feet and the ground, and his pathway to the UFC has been defined by fast finishes, high adaptability, and a hunger to face high-level competition. Park even called out Matt Schnell after his last finish, but a bout with Erceg would be both logical and electrifying for the division.

Matt Schnell

If the UFC prefers experience over youth, Matt Schnell, a Top 10 stalwart with a penchant for wild brawls and clutch submissions, could answer the call. Schnell’s unpredictability and willingness to step in last-minute would pose a stylistic curveball for Erceg, testing his well-rounded game in a very different way.

Tagir Ulanbekov

Tagir Ulanbekov, a teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov, is another flyweight in the rankings who would provide a stiff test. With grappling-heavy tactics and a strong UFC track record, Ulanbekov’s style would create an intriguing clash for Erceg. As a ranked flyweight eager for meaningful bouts, he’s a legitimate plug-and-play option.

Other Noteworthy Replacements

Bruno Silva: Explosive and in search of a signature win.

Manel Kape: If available with his current injury, his fan-friendly style and resume would elevate the stakes instantly.

Sumudaerji: Exciting and still fresh among the flyweight elite.

Spotlight on Hyun Sung Park

Of all the names discussed, Hyun Sung Park might be the most compelling. He’s undefeated, increasingly media savvy, and already familiar to APEX audiences. His rapid ascent, including finishes in both his Road to UFC tournament run and subsequent UFC outings, demonstrates both danger and star potential. Given the UFC's push to further globalize its brand, especially with Asian prospects, Park could represent a fresh but credible threat, and a replacement bout with Erceg would serve as his long-awaited step up in competition.

Park Hyun sung secures the finish! A slick submission puts Carlos Hernandez to sleep textbook technique and perfect timing! What a statement win from the South Korean prospect! Video Courtesy : UFC#UFC #ParkHyunsung #CarlosHernande pic.twitter.com/uMROo0u6q8 — STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Confirmed Fights on UFC Vegas 109

Despite the sudden turmoil in the co-main, UFC Vegas 109 remains packed with fan-friendly and divisional shakeup bouts:

Main Event: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweight)

Dolidze, a top-tier grappler with knockout power, faces Hernandez, known for his relentless pace and recent string of dominant wins.

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill (Strawweight)

Youth and volume versus veteran savvy, as Brazil’s Lucindo battles the always-game “Overkill” Hill.

Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez (Featherweight)

Expect fireworks as Fili’s unpredictable style meets Rodriguez’s aggressive approach.

Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto (Bantamweight)

Two powerful prospects jockey for position in a resurgent 135-pound class.

Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (Middleweight)

A clash of physicality and technique in the upper card.

Julius Walker vs. Raffael Cerqueira (Light Heavyweight)

Both men look to make a leap up the rankings in a deepening division.

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko (Flyweight)

An important undercard bout with divisional implications for the women’s 125ers.

The sudden vacancy left by Alex Perez’s withdrawal is more than a scheduling headache, it’s an opportunity for the flyweight division to introduce a new contender, a fresh storyline, or an unheralded prospect ready to make a statement. Whether it's Park, Schnell, Ulanbekov, or a wild card, Steve Erceg will get a stubborn test, and fans may discover a new flyweight threat in the process.