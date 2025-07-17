The MLB All-Star break showcased the league’s brightest stars. In the Midsummer Classic, the National League triumphed over the American League. Now, with the second half of the season on the horizon, the Texas Rangers have made a bold move. The Rangers promoted former 35-home run slugger Rowdy Tellez from Triple-A Round Rock, hoping to inject much-needed power into their lineup.

The Rangers added 30-year-old first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez to the 40-man roster Thursday, replacing Jake Burger, who went on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain. Tellez signed a minor-league deal on July 5, shortly after the Mariners released him. Since then, Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and recorded four RBIs in 16 plate appearances at Triple-A Round Rock.

Tellez enters with an established reputation as a left-handed power bat. He has hit 116 home runs across eight major-league seasons while slashing .232/.299/.436. His standout 2022 campaign with the Brewers featured an impressive 35 homers and 89 RBIs, paired with a .767 OPS.

This season, Tellez’s numbers with Seattle dipped to a .208/.249/.434 slash line. He still managed to hit 11 home runs in 62 games. However, his power remains intact. On the road, he slashed .275/.314/.563 with seven homers. These metrics suggest a possible resurgence. They also hint at a perfect platoon role Texas may have in mind.

The Rangers rank a dismal 25th in MLB team OPS. This left-handed power boost comes at a crucial time. Joc Pederson is still nursing a hand injury. Jake Burger is also sidelined. As a result, Texas badly needs middle-of-the-order thump against right-handed pitching.

Looking ahead, Tellez likely starts at first base or DH versus righties. Meanwhile, Josh Jung, Ezequiel Duran, and Josh Smith will help carry the left-handed load. The Rangers currently sit just outside AL West contention. They’re hoping this mid-season spark pushes them back into the playoff race.

As the second half of the season begins, expect Rowdy Tellez’s bat to make some noise at Globe Life Field. His arrival not only fills a key lineup void but also highlights the Rangers’ determination to reignite their offense as play resumes after the MLB All-Star break.