D.J. Moore called out his Chicago Bears teammates, and fans are yelling for the firing of general manager Ryan Poles. But Moore admitted the moment when the Bears’ season scattered off the rails, according to a post on X by 670 The Score.

“It comes down to us having that early bye week and then going to Washington and losing like we did. It was just a trickle-down effect.”

Moore referred to the Bears’ 18-15 loss to the Commanders in Week 8. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambled around for nearly 13 seconds before heaving a Hail Mary for a 52-yard touchdown and an improbable 18-15 Commanders victory.

Bears WR D.J. Moore said loss to Commanders hurt

Of course the Bears had plenty of chances to get their season back on track. And they couldn’t come up with the finishes or the key plays. But Moore said the team never got out from under the weight of the Washington loss.

“We went out there and battled, (but) crazy things would happen,” Moore said. “Like a blocked kick. Things lined up back to back to back. And it was like, this is really going the wrong way. But if we didn’t lose that game (to Washington), we would still be rolling. And it could have been a different outcome.”

Moore is a central part of the Bears’ offense. Interim head coach Thomas Brown has tried to find ways to get the ball in Moore’s hands. Brown said it’s an easy thing to do, according to chicagobears.com.

“It's easy to get him involved in the game,” Brown said. “I think regardless of what people kind of play coverage-wise or try to play against him to take away possible throws. If you hand it to him, give him a bubble behind the line of scrimmage. You've got to tackle him in space and that guy's pretty dynamic when you get the ball in his hand. So whether it's screens, quick-game throws, vertical down the field throws. Any way to get that guy in space, I'm all about.”

Brown added that Moore makes things happen consistently, according to the Chicago Bears YouTube page.

“DJ is obviously really good right after catch. That's one thing he does well,” Eberflus said last Monday. “He's like a running back with the ball in his hands. You saw that on those screen passes, and I showed those in the team room. The effort that other guys put it to those plays. It was really, really good in terms of the execution, but the effort was even better.”