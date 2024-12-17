Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has Caleb Williams in his corner, and Troy Aikman offered an idea to help Poles do his job. But Bears fans want Poles fired after the team’s latest embarrassing loss.

The Bears endured a huge gaffe by offensive lineman Doug Kramer and suffered a 30-12 loss to the division-rival Vikings on Monday night. The setback moved the Bears unsightly losing streak to eight games after a 4-2 start.

That has prompted calls for the organization to move on from Poles. Bears president tried to side with Poles recently, according to chicago.suntimes.com.

“(The) next item I want to make sure we’re clear about is Ryan Poles is the general manager of the Chicago Bears and he will remain the general manager of the Chicago Bears,” Warren said on Dec. 2. “I’m confident in Ryan. My faith remains strong in him.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles taking heavy hits from fan fire

Poles has authored the two longest losing streaks in Bears history, according to a post on X by Dave.

“Ryan Poles losing streaks since he took over as the Bears GM: 14 games in 2022. 8 games and counting in 2024. Two longest losing streaks in Bears history.”

Another poster, Michael, said it’s time to start afresh.

“Ryan Poles has built the most embarrassing team in the NFL from scratch. It’s time to start over. Plain and simple.”

Another fan wants a clean house.

“Admit there are unqualified people owning, managing, and coaching the franchise/team. Sell it and let someone(s) better financed, smarter, more savvy, and football competent in place. Present group is an example of malpractice.”

Sports Illustrated summed up Poles’ tenure in this way, “They take the quarterback, then fire the coaching staff. They repeated the process and they're repeating it again. They hired a GM and made him keep the coach before firing him. Then they let a new GM fire the successful coach and bring in one who can't get it done. They fire both so they would appear aligned. But the quarterback is still left from another coach and GM so they get rid of him, then fire the coach and everything repeats. It's a chaotic cycle of mistakes, each perpetuating defeat in so many ways.”

Sounds like Poles doesn’t have much time left in Chicago.