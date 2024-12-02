Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season saw games split across four days, with three games alone helping you enjoy your Thanksgiving. Our Week 14 NFL Power Rankings held serve at the top, but saw plenty of changes down the list after a week that saw its fair share of close matchups.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Without further ado, here's ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

1. Detroit Lions (no change)

The Detroit Lions kept a hold of their top spot in our Week 14 NFL Power Rankings, albeit a mismanaged, last-second drive from the Chicago Bears was all that was standing in the way of one of the bigger upsets of the season.

David Montgomery rushed for 88 yards against his former team, Sam LaPorta found the end zone on two of his three receptions, and a scoreless fourth quarter ended up not costing the Lions as they moved to 11-1.

2. Buffalo Bills (no change)

The Buffalo Bills were having as much fun as a kid at Disney World in the snow globe on Sunday Night Football, using the snow to their advantage to dismantle the San Francisco 49ers. Josh Allen had a night to remember in the low-visibility stadium, rushing for a score, throwing for two more, and catching a touchdown on a wacky, wacky play.

Allen is the first QB in NFL history to accomplish the TD trifecta in Sunday’s game, as he was absolutely not going to be stopped by the struggling Niners defense. The Bills should be seen as the toughest AFC team to face in the playoffs, especially with how good they just looked in some pretty bad weather.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

The Kansas City Chiefs extended the early slate of the Week 13 schedule, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in the lone contest on Black Friday. It was yet another close game against an inferior opponent for Kansas City, but again, they were able to come out ahead.

The KC offense struggled, as Patrick Mahomes was not the best QB on the field Friday. He did still rack up 306 yards and connect with DeAndre Hopkins for his lone passing TD, which was just enough to help offset the lack of impact (15 carries for 63 yards) that the rushing game contributed.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

Nothing about the box score from the Philadelphia Eagles – Baltimore Ravens matchup screams standout performance, but the Eagles had just enough “just-enough performances” to earn the road win.

Jalen Hurts only threw for 118 yards and a score to Dallas Goedert, while Saquon Barkley ran for 107 yards and a touchdown to pace the offense. Without DeVonta Smith, the offense struggled to put anything together, but the defense held the vaunted Ravens offense down just enough to earn their 10th win of the season.

5. Green Bay Packers (no change)

The Thanksgiving night cap was in Lambeau Field this year, as the Green Bay Packers welcomed the Miami Dolphins to their unfriendly confines. Boxing up an AFC offense is just another notch in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s belt, even if the Dolphins made things semi-interesting late.

Jordan Love wasn’t asked to do too much, throwing for 274 yards on the chilly night. Jayden Reed caught both of Love’s scores, while Josh Jacobs (43 yards on 19 carries) found the end zone from one yard out to continue his recent hot streak.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2)

In an AFC North matchup that is usually a low-scoring affair, the Pittsburgh Steelers hung 44 on the Cincinnati Bengals, while allowing 38 points in the process. Russell Wilson had his best showing of his Steelers career, throwing for 414 yards and three scores, as he looked incredibly comfortable in Arthur Smith’s offense.

George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Calvin Austin III all caught TDs from Wilson, while Najee Harris found the end zone on the ground and rushed for 75 yards in their ninth win of the season.

7. Minnesota Vikings (no change)

A late-game interception of Kyler Murray helped push the Minnesota Vikings to their 10th win of the season, with the final score settling in at 23-22. The Minnesota offense was slogging through the mud across the first three quarters, but a 10-point fourth quarter helped push the Vikings across the finish line.

Justin Jefferson led all receivers with seven receptions for 99 yards, Sam Darnold found Aaron Jones for a short score with just over a minute left, and Shaquill Griffin and former Arizona Cardinal Byron Murphy Jr. recorded interceptions to help the team keep pace in the NFC North race.

8. Baltimore Ravens (-2)

It was business as usual for the Ravens on offense, relying on Lamar Jackson (237 passing yards, 79 rushing yards) and Derrick Henry (111 total yards), but it wasn’t enough in their Week 13 matchup with the Eagles.

Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely hauled in Jackson’s two passing scores, but a missed extra point and two missed field goals from Justin Tucker put the Ravens in a hole that even a late TD couldn’t dig them out of.

9. Denver Broncos (no change)

A Monday Night Football affair awaits the Denver Broncos, as they get to host the Cleveland Browns. Denver, who is in search of their eighth win this season, are currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff race, and will need a win to keep pace in the playoff race.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (no change)

Low-scoring affairs seem to favor the Los Angeles Chargers this season, especially considering how their team is built around the ground game and their strong defense. Their Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons perfectly encapsulated how they wanted to control games from start to finish, as they harassed Kirk Cousins into four interceptions.

With J.K. Dobbins being placed on injury reserve, Gus Edwards (32 yards on six carries) led the backfield, although not much was asked of any single player in the win. Justin Herbert only threw for 147 scoreless yards in the win, as a third-quarter, pick-six by Tarheeb Still gave the Chargers a lead they never relinquished.

11. Washington Commanders (no change)

A 21-point, first quarter was all the Washington Commanders needed to coast to victory in their Week 13 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Even though Jayden Daniels only threw for 206 yards, he fired three touchdown passes, with two of them going to Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders defense forced three fumbles (recovering two) and shut down Tony Pollard and the rushing attack. This was a pretty easy win for the Commanders, who moved to 8-5 on the year and are hungry for a playoff berth.

12. Seattle Seahawks (no change)

Coming out with a wacky win over the New York Jets helped keep the Seattle Seahawks undefeated all-time in matchups at MetLife Stadium, which is quite the interesting factoid. Going from a 14-point hole to scoring the only 10 points in the second half, the Seahawks experienced pretty much any emotion you can think of in Week 13.

Zach Charbonnet scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter, Geno Smith struggled to 206 passing yards, and Leonard Williams sacked Aaron Rodgers twice and scored his first-career touchdown on a 92-yard pick-six to push Seattle back to the top of the NFC West race.

13. Houston Texans (no change)

A three-point win over the two-win Jacksonville Jaguars definitely does not instill any sort of confidence in the Houston Texans, but a win is a win at this point in the year. C.J. Stroud looked a bit more like himself, throwing for 242 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Schultz, Joe Mixon rushed for 101 yards and a score, and Nico Collins crossed the century mark, hauling in eight receptions for 119 yards in Houston’s eighth win.

14. Los Angeles Rams (+2)

A two-touchdown performance from Matthew Stafford, connecting with Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson, paced the Los Angeles Rams in their 21-14 road win over the New Orleans Saints. Kyren Williams averaged almost seven yards per carry and found the end zone on the ground, as the Rams earned their third road win of the year to push themselves into a tie for second place in the NFC West.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

It took overtime for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hold on over the upset-minded Carolina Panthers for a 26-23 victory. A 51-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin sent the game into overtime, and McLaughlin sent Tampa Bay to 6-6 with his game-winning 30-yard field goal in the extra frame.

Bucky Irving was the hero for the Buccaneers, leading the backfield with 25 carries, 152 yards, and a rushing TD, while catching three passes for another 33 yards. Mike Evans caught eight passes for 118 yards and Baker Mayfield’s only touchdown, bailing out his QB who threw two costly interceptions.

16. Arizona Cardinals (-1)

Falling to .500 on the year makes Arizona’s chances at winning the NFC West even tougher, especially considering how winnable their Week 13 matchup with the Vikings was. Dropping a contested road matchup shouldn’t sit well with head coach Jonathan Gannon, as his Cardinals now sit at 6-6 and a game back of the divisional-leading Seattle Seahawks.

Marvin Harrison Jr. found the end zone for the sixth time this season, Trey McBride continued his stay as Murray’s top target with 12 receptions, and James Conner racked up 81 total yards, but it all wasn't enough to stop the Cardinals from falling a spot in our Week 14 NFL Power Rankings.

17. Miami Dolphins (no change)

Five sacks and limited scoring opportunities doomed the Dolphins in their trip up north, as they dropped their matchup against the Packers. Still clinging to hopes of making the AFC playoffs, the loss knocked Miami to 5-7 on the season, making their fight even more difficult.

Tua Tagovailoa had a banner day, throwing for 365 yards, finding De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill (on a deflection) for TDs, but the offense outside of Jonnu Smith (10 catches for 113 yards) struggled against the Green Bay defense and the cold conditions.

18. Atlanta Falcons (no change)

It has been quite the concerning first season in Atlanta for Cousins, who threw four interceptions in the team's loss to the Chargers to increase his total to nine this year. It was quite the forgettable performance from Cousins and the rest of the Falcons offense, which only mustered a Bijan Robinson TD and two Younghoe Koo field goals in their 17-13 defeat.

19. New Orleans Saints (no change)

A serious injury suffered by Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill put a damper on the Saints’ Week 13 loss to the Rams, as it's expected to end his campaign. Having been one of the most consistent players on their offense this season, the Saints offense figures to suffer greatly if he ends up missing an extended period of time.

Derek Carr found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for his lone passing touchdown in Week 13, Alvin Kamara rushed for 112 yards but was shut down in the passing game, and even though the Saints outgained the Rams on offense, a failed fourth-down conversion that ended a 14-play drive was all she wrote for New Orleans' chances at winning.

20. Indianapolis Colts (+3)

Anthony Richardson’s up-and-down play continues for the Indianapolis Colts, and even though his play wasn’t the best in Week 13 against the New England Patriots, he did enough to earn the win. Connecting with Alec Pierce and Jonathan Taylor for passing scores, Richardson also threw two interceptions in the win.

Richardson also found the end zone on the ground, turning nine carries into 48 yards and a score. Taylor chipped in 96 yards on the ground, and Michael Pittman Jr. caught five passes for 42 yards in the win.

21. Dallas Cowboys (no change)

An offense that has struggled all year long finally had a semi-breakthrough performance in Week 13, as the Dallas Cowboys put up 27 points on their way to their fifth win of the season. Dallas' 27-20 win over the New York Giants was surprisingly their first win all season at home, painting a picture of just how much of a struggle things have been this year.

Rico Dowdle rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, Brandin Cooks hauled in Cooper Rush’s lone passing score, and DeMarvion Overshown took a Drew Lock interception back 23 yards for a touchdown.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

Another week, another disappointing loss for the Bengals, who find themselves at 4-8 and pretty much out of the AFC playoff race after their most-recent defeat. The offense has not been the issue for the Bengals, which saw Joe Burrow find Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Andrei Iosivas for scores on his way to throwing for 309 yards.

23. San Francisco 49ers (-3)

The snow slowed the 49ers down more than could have been imagined, as they struggled to get anything going on the road against the Bills. But losing star running back Christian McCaffrey to a knee injury is 100 times worse than losing their Sunday Night Football matchup, which dropped them down to 23rd in our Week 14 NFL Power Rankings.

All outcomes are possible regarding McCaffrey’s health status, as he took a pitch from Brock Purdy and went down on his own after starting his run. Likely not 100 percent still from his Achilles injury, the weather may have aggravated the injury, potentially shelving the superstar.

24. Chicago Bears (no change)

Late-game clock management will hopefully be an emphasis of interim head coach Thomas Brown, who is stepping in for the recently-fired Matt Eberflus. With the Bears elevating Brown first to interim offensive coordinator (when Shane Waldron was fired) and now to interim HC, they obviously feel very highly of him.

Caleb Williams may have played a big role in the late-game issues as the Bears drove for the win, but he also produced one of his best professional games. Looking comfortable in the pocket and making the right choices, Williams threw for 256 yards and three scores in their Thanksgiving Day loss, connecting with Keenan Allen twice and D.J. Moore in the loss.

25. Cleveland Browns (no change)

Jameis Winston gets another chance to lead the Browns, as he will be facing the tough Broncos defense on Monday Night Football. While receiver Cedric Tillman has been ruled out, Winston still has Elijah Moore, Jerry Jeudy, and tight end David Njoku at his disposal for a game that likely will involve a lot of passing.

26. Carolina Panthers (+2)

It was another strong performance from Bryce Young for Carolina, as he put together a turnover-free performance while falling two passing yards short of throwing for 300. Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks saw his biggest workload in his rookie season so far, earning nine touches (three receptions) for 41 total yards.

While the Panthers had a handle on the game, Tampa Bay forced overtime late. A Chuba Hubbard fumble in overtime gave the ball back to the Buccaneers, which drove for the game-winning score and handed the Panthers their ninth loss of the season.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)

An inexcusable hit from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair knocked Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence out of his Week 13 game with a concussion. It was quite the disappointing end to Lawrence’s return, as it was his first game since Week 9.

Mac Jones stepped in for Lawrence and did help keep the Jaguars in the game, but they ultimately fell short, falling to 2-10 on the year.

28. New York Jets (-1)

Disappointing losses seem to follow Aaron Rodgers wherever he is playing, so it really isn’t a big surprise that after getting out to a 21-16 halftime lead, the wheels all fell off. While Rodgers re-established his connection with Davante Adams (five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown), Rodgers struggled his way to only 185 yards and a costly pick-six in the red zone.

29. New England Patriots (no change)

A strong, 16-point first half gave way to a struggling second-half performance from the New England offense, as they ultimately dropped their Week 13 matchup with the Colts. An interception from rookie Drake Maye, followed by a touchdown and a three-and-out, was the story of the second half for the Patriots, whose final drive resulted in a 68-yard field goal attempt from Joey Slye that came up short.

30. Tennessee Titans (no change)

Nothing really went right for the Titans in Week 13, as they continue to descend into the conversation for a top-three draft selection next April. Will Levis connected with touchdown machine Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for two scores, but the offense was overmatched all day.

31. New York Giants (no change)

Drew Lock and the Giants tried their best to upset the Cowboys for Thanksgiving, but in typical Giants fashion, turnovers and a poor offensive showing destroyed their chances of winning. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (rushing touchdown) and Malik Nabers (eight catches for 69 yards) were the lone bright spots for a team that is heavily factoring into the race for the number one draft pick in April 2025.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

While the decision was critiqued as soon as it was made, it has now been made very clear that Brock Bowers was the perfect first-round choice for the Raiders this past April. Not only is Bowers the clear top option on a maligned offense, he has shown that, regardless of who is throwing him the ball, he can make things work, even on a team that keeps living in the basement of our Week 14 NFL Power Rankings.

Bowers racked up 14 targets, 10 receptions, 140 yards, and a TD in their Black Friday loss to the Chiefs, easily pacing all pass catchers. On his way to breaking tight end season-long receiving records, not just for rookies, Bowers has proven he's the real deal, and he should only continue to impress over the final few games of the season.