Add DJ Moore to the list of Chicago Bears players criticizing someone on the coaching staff after their Week 8 loss against the Washington Commanders. During the game, the Bears fumbled on the goal line, and Moore questioned the play call, as offensive lineman Doug Kramer took the carry and fumbled.
“I don’t know the reason behind the play call,” Moore said. “It’s been up for a few weeks, but I didn’t think we were actually getting it called in a game like this. When I came out of the tent and just seen him running, I was just like, ‘What the h— happened?'”
Days later, Moore spoke about his criticism of the play call, saying that he should've kept his comments within the team.
“We all talked about it and me and Flus talked about it with the Captains. It’s just got to stay in house next time,” Moore said. “I mean I’m not going to say sorry for what I said but at the same time it should have just stayed in house but I said what I said.
“Going forward that’s probably going to be what it is, stuff slipped and I answered the question truthfully.”
Earlier this week DJ Moore expressed his dissatisfaction with the Doug Kramer goaline playcall. Today he revealed that #Bears HC Matt Eberflus wants him to keep the candor in-house pic.twitter.com/LhNW92PipN
— Barroom Network | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) October 30, 2024
There's no doubt that the Bears players were frustrated about the loss, especially since it came off of a Hail Mary pass.
Jaylon Johnson, Cole Kmet criticize Bears' execution
After their game against Commanders several players came out and criticized the Bears' execution. Cole Kmet was one of the first players to share his thoughts.
“I think it’s a really good lesson for everybody to learn from in terms of how to respect the game,” Kmet said. “I think we had examples of that throughout the game and, quite frankly, throughout the week of practice this past week. There’s moments where maybe some guys lay off here and there and those are the types of things that can happen when you do that for just a split-second. It doesn’t always come to bite you in the butt, but, when it does, it hurts. That’s the unfortunate and, I would also say, beauty of this game, if you disrespect it in a certain way and it’ll come to haunt you in some form or fashion. I think it’s a learning experience for everybody.”
Days later, Jaylon Johnson agreed with Kmet's statement.
“At the end of the day, there’s definitely times for us – of course, we’re never going to do everything 100% correct, nobody is going to be perfect – but I definitely felt like there are times really top to bottom that we’re not either detailed enough or detailing the right stuff. Guys, I would say, not locked in to their assignments,” Johnson said. “We’re not redoing plays or we’re kind of, if somebody messes up, we’re not correcting it in that moment. Like you said, respecting the game, being detailed, giving a d–n enough to really just do things the right way – and I think there’s plenty of things for us to either do or the things that we are doing, do better.”