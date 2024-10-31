Add DJ Moore to the list of Chicago Bears players criticizing someone on the coaching staff after their Week 8 loss against the Washington Commanders. During the game, the Bears fumbled on the goal line, and Moore questioned the play call, as offensive lineman Doug Kramer took the carry and fumbled.

“I don’t know the reason behind the play call,” Moore said. “It’s been up for a few weeks, but I didn’t think we were actually getting it called in a game like this. When I came out of the tent and just seen him running, I was just like, ‘What the h— happened?'”

Days later, Moore spoke about his criticism of the play call, saying that he should've kept his comments within the team.

“We all talked about it and me and Flus talked about it with the Captains. It’s just got to stay in house next time,” Moore said. “I mean I’m not going to say sorry for what I said but at the same time it should have just stayed in house but I said what I said.