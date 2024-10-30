Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has received a lot of backlash after their loss against the Washington Commanders and how they finished the game. Jayden Daniels was able to throw a Hail Mary that was tipped and then caught in the endzone by Noah Brown, but the way the Bears handled the play was not the best.

Fans and even players have had a lot to say about the execution down the stretch, and Eberflus finally shared his own thoughts on the game and showed some accountability for how it all went down.

“The game didn't finish the way we wanted it to, and it starts with me,” Eberflus said.

Bears' Jaylon Johnson, Cole Kmet shade Matt Eberflus

Since their game against the Commanders, several players such as Jaylon Johnson and Cole Kmet have come out and criticized the Bears' execution.

“I think it’s a really good lesson for everybody to learn from in terms of how to respect the game,” Kmet said. “I think we had examples of that throughout the game and, quite frankly, throughout the week of practice this past week. There’s moments where maybe some guys lay off here and there and those are the types of things that can happen when you do that for just a split-second. It doesn’t always come to bite you in the butt, but, when it does, it hurts. That’s the unfortunate and, I would also say, beauty of this game, if you disrespect it in a certain way and it’ll come to haunt you in some form or fashion. I think it’s a learning experience for everybody.”

A few days later, Johnson agreed with Kmet, and also shared his thoughts on what happened.

“At the end of the day, there’s definitely times for us – of course, we’re never going to do everything 100% correct, nobody is going to be perfect – but I definitely felt like there are times really top to bottom that we’re not either detailed enough or detailing the right stuff. Guys, I would say, not locked in to their assignments,” Johnson said. “We’re not redoing plays or we’re kind of, if somebody messes up, we’re not correcting it in that moment. Like you said, respecting the game, being detailed, giving a d–n enough to really just do things the right way – and I think there’s plenty of things for us to either do or the things that we are doing, do better.”