The Chicago Bears took a tough loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 because of a Hail Mary, and some of the players have called out the team and the coaching staff. One of those players was Jaylon Johnson, and he didn't hold back his thoughts in an appearance on 670 The Score.

“At the end of the day, there’s definitely times for us – of course, we’re never going to do everything 100% correct, nobody is going to be perfect – but I definitely felt like there are times really top to bottom that we’re not either detailed enough or detailing the right stuff. Guys, I would say, not locked in to their assignments,” Johnson said. We’re not redoing plays or we’re kind of, if somebody messes up, we’re not correcting it in that moment. Like you said, respecting the game, being detailed, giving a d–n enough to really just do things the right way – and I think there’s plenty of things for us to either do or the things that we are doing, do better.

“At the end of the day, we need to do things better, have a better operation throughout the week, a better way of detailing things. At the end of the day, we’ve got to take that from practice into the game and ultimately make the plays we need to make to win the games that we need to win.”

In Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary throw, the ball was tipped and landed in Noah Brown's hands as time expired. Bears' cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was taunting the Commanders' crowd while the play was going on, and he was the one who actually tipped the ball.

Bears' players call out execution in Week 8 loss

Before Jaylon Johnson said his peace, Cole Kmet initially shared his thoughts on the game, and how it could be a lesson for everyone on the team.

“I think it’s a really good lesson for everybody to learn from in terms of how to respect the game,” Kmet said. “I think we had examples of that throughout the game and, quite frankly, throughout the week of practice this past week. There’s moments where maybe some guys lay off here and there and those are the types of things that can happen when you do that for just a split-second. It doesn’t always come to bite you in the butt, but, when it does, it hurts. That’s the unfortunate and, I would also say, beauty of this game, if you disrespect it in a certain way and it’ll come to haunt you in some form or fashion. I think it’s a learning experience for everybody.”