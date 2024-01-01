Fields gets saluted by Bears fans after big win over Falcons

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are a much better team as they head into their Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers than they were at the start of the season. They rolled over the Atlanta Falcons 37-17 Sunday as the quarterback threw for 268 yards and a touchdown and led the team with a razor-sharp effort.

"I'm gonna remember this for the rest of my life." – Justin Fields talking to @Amanda_Balionis about hearing WE WANT FIELDS chants raining down from @ChicagoBears fans pic.twitter.com/OOXgKEIfBQ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

Fields has been the subject of much speculation as his third season with the Bears nears its conclusion. Since Chicago has been a losing team throughout his tenure, many expect the Bears to part company with Fields and use the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a new quarterback. However, the fans at Soldier Field showed their appreciation for Fields after the game, serenading the quarterback with a “We want Fields” chant.

The quarterback was interviewed on the CBS postgame show at the time, and he told interviewer Amanda Balionis that he would remember the moment of support from the fans for the rest of his life.

The Bears improved their record to 7-9 with the triumph over the Falcons. After starting the season with an 0-4 record, Chicago has won 7 of its next 12 games.

Justin Fields completed 20 of 32 passes and 1 of those was a brilliant 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver D.J. Moore in the first quarter. Fields has been criticized for a lack of accuracy throughout his career, but that was not the case against the Falcons.

In addition, he showed off his immense running skills by carrying the ball 11 times for 45 yards and a 9-yard TD run.