The NFL Combine is underway and teams around the league are taking a closer look at the incoming rookie class. Quarterback Drake Maye is one of the top prospects this season and is widely considered a top-three pick. With the Chicago Bears owning the No. 1 pick overall, the former North Carolina star sends a message to the team.
While talking with the media, Maye called Chicago a “great sports town,” according to sports reporter Chris Emma. He revealed that during his team meeting with the Bears, Drake Maye simply showed them who he is.
“Drake Maye on his meeting with the Bears: ‘Great sports town. Chicago is as good as it gets. I just went in there and let them know who I was.'”
Later on, the prospect quarterback reiterated he's just being himself when meeting with different teams, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He sounds incredibly confident and seemed open to the idea of the Bears potentially drafting him in late April.
“You don’t want to game plan for me — you want to game plan with me.”
I caught up with North Carolina QB Drake Maye at the combine for @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/q2fJR2yUCE
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2024
Drake Maye is at the top of most draft boards for a reason. He played as the starting quarterback at North Carolina for two seasons before deciding to enter the NFL Draft. He finished his collegiate career with 8,018 passing yards, 79 total touchdowns, and just 16 interceptions.
Although many believe the Bears are going to end up drafting Caleb Williams, there's still a a chance Drake Maye goes first overall. It's still early in the Draft process so anything can happen at this point. With that said, all questions will be answered later in April when Chicago is officially on the clock.