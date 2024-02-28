The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles seemingly hold all of the cards in this year's NFL Draft, and the perception is that they are debating between keeping Justin Fields or moving on from him and drafting Caleb Williams with the first pick in the draft. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Tom Waddle of ESPN Chicago revealed his takeaway from Poles' press conference at the NFC Scouting Combine.
“I think the things that I cling to from what he said yesterday, first and foremost were that they're going to do right by Justin,” Waddle said on The Dan Patrick Show. “That tells me, Dan I don't think you start talking about doing your quarterback right by handling the situations being professional and being honest about it. I think that's the right way to do it but you don't even, I don't believe don't even go down that avenue if you're going to go forward with him. So I think it was kind of a telling, to me, a telling conversation.”
Poles did say to the media that he would do right by Justin Fields, and inform him of what the Bears are planning to do with him. Whether that be keep him, or move on from him by eventually trading him. It is an interesting observation to point out that Ryan Poles would not go down that route if he was not considering moving on from Fields.
Regardless, only time will tell who the Bears will move forward with under center.