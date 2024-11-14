A long season is getting longer for Caleb Williams, with rumors flying about his teammates turning on him. Also, he has a very tough matchup this week against the Packers. But the rumors that players wanted Williams to get benched got an eye-opening twist.

Reports surfaced that backup quarterback Tyson Bagent’s dad may have been behind the news, according to a post on X by Erick M.

“The person that leaked the Bagent over Caleb news was in fact, you guessed it his dad. This is a problem that #DaBears need to cut.”

Another report shot down the locker room rumors, according to a post on X by Shane Riordan.

“FWIW, I’ve been told by multiple people close to the situation that there were NOT any players asking for Tyson Bagent to start over Caleb Williams.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams rolling with punches

Williams denied any locker room problems, according to espn.com.

“I think those guys are good, easy. We talk about it,” Williams said. “I think I got full support from them. I've gotten texts or calls or people coming up to me, with this situation that just happened, and saying, ‘We got your back, we're with you.' You know, things like that and ‘Let's go.' That kind of mindset and attitude has been what it's been this past couple days. And that's kind of what it's only been.”

It’s true that Williams hasn’t played well since his two big games. The Bears lost three straight, including a 19-3 humbling setback against the lowly Patriots. Williams authored the highest QBR (88) during back-to-back wins in Weeks 5 and 6 but ranks 32nd since the start of Chicago's skid.

The numbers are stark reality: 32nd among QBs in completion percentage (50.5), tied for 31st in passing touchdowns (0), and last in yards per attempt (4.9) and sacks (18).

Teammate D.J. Moore stood behind Williams.

“You got to have support for him, no matter what,” wide receiver DJ Moore said. “He's going out there, busting his butt, trying to learn everything at once, and the defenses are throwing a lot at him. So, you can't really be mad at him. You just got to still back him. Whatever he's doing, he's going to get better at, and we're with him.”

And head coach Matt Eberflus stuck with Williams as his starter as the Bears prepare for a home game with the division-rival Packers. However, he didn’t say Williams had an iron-clad grip on the job.

“I would just say that we'll look at everything week to week,” Eberflus said. “You always do that, what's best for the football team.

“We want an efficient, effective offense from the run game to the screen game to the play-action pass, drop-back pass, from A to Z. I know if we put our minds together and everybody works together, we'll get that done.”