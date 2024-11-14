The Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron earlier this week amid a three-game losing streak in which the team is averaging 9 points per game. In Waldron's place is Thomas Brown, the Bears' passing game coordinator, who head coach Matt Eberflus promoted following Waldron's dismissal.

Brown is no stranger to taking over play-calling duties mid-season or, more specifically, doing so with a first-overall-pick rookie quarterback at the helm of the offense. That is because Brown did just that last season with the Carolina Panthers after head coach Frank Reich relinquished play calling to Brown, who helped tutor then-rookie Bryce Young.

That is, in part, why Brown did not turn down Eberflus' offer of a promotion and additional responsibilities.

“Reluctance? No. It’s my job. It’s what I’m asked to do. I’m excited about the opportunity,” Brown said, via The Athletic's Adam Jahns. “Again, (it’s) unfortunate about the circumstances as far as Shane being fired, but the scenarios between Carolina and here, I don’t correlate at all. I have done it before, and … I’m excited to be able to collaborate with our staff and our players to get it fixed and get it going in the right direction.”

Can Thomas Brown turn around Bears offense after Shane Waldron's firing?

When Brown took over the play calling in Carolina a year ago, there was little difference in the results. With Reich calling plays, the Panthers went 0-6 and averaged 18.7 points per game. With Brown doing so, Carolina went 2-9 and scored 11.3 points per game.

Following the season, Brown, a former assistant in the college ranks and with the Los Angeles Rams, joined Eberflus' staff in Chicago as the passing game coordinator. But like last season, Brown will have to try to help elevate an offense, as well as a rookie quarterback amid a slump.

The Bears seemed to be chugging along just fine for the first six weeks of the season — Chicago went 4-2 to start the season, scoring 24.7 points per game in the process — but starting with a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8, things have gotten bad in the Windy City.

Since their bye week in mid-October, the Bears have scored just 27 points total in the last three games, and a reportedly ‘rattled' Caleb Williams is averaging just 115 passing yards and has not thrown a passing touchdown.

To make matters worse, Chicago has the toughest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon. The Bears have yet to play a game within the NFC North, which should make life all that more difficult for Williams, Brown, and Eberflus over the final eight weeks of the season.

First up for Brown as offensive coordinator is the Green Bay Packers, who rank second in the NFL in turnover percentage and fourth in hurry rate.