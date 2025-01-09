The Chicago Bears are going all-out for their sales pitch in finding their next head coach. The 2024-25 season was one the franchise would like to forget. The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after a disastrous Thanksgiving performance. Even with the move, the opening is one of the better opportunities across the league.

However, the franchise has been known for being cheap, compared to others. General manager Ryan Poles is doing his best to change that culture in the organization. An ESPN report detailed that “Part of that franchise facelift will mean not making the candidates fly in economy class, according to a team source.”

Poles reiterated that claim and knows that to land the big fish, they need to spend a little more than usual.

“That's going to be taken care of,” a team source recently told ESPN. “If anyone comes in to interview and digs into how we do things, they're going to understand that this is a first-class organization.”

Who is involved in the Bears head coaching search?

Many coordinators and even former head coaches have the Bears' interest. A stacked offense with Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, and Cole Kmet is impressive. Not to mention, the defense has been consistent for quite a while. However, Poles teased some of the Bears' interviews for the head coaching spot.

Flying first-class is a luxury for many. Also, going above and beyond gives the candidates a glimpse of the franchise. Even with a 5-12 record, there's plenty of potential. After all, Williams said that he wants to be coached and held accountable. Chicago needs a true leader who's not afraid to make tough decisions and call out others when necessary.

Furthermore, the search will likely extend to the end of the playoffs. The organization wants to take its time in finding the right person. Williams is even getting insight from management about who to hire. Still, actions speak louder than words, and that's what the Bears seem to be doing. An extensive search is warranted for the next few years of their franchise.

Guys like Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, and Iowa State's Matt Campbell have been at the top of their list. Again, time will tell who they want to pick. Leaving a first impression is essential, especially for a franchise that's used to being cheap for things like this. No matter what, the next head coach will take on an impressive roster and will have support from management in all circumstances.