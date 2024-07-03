The Chicago Bears are having a tremendous offseason. They have spent a lot of money and draft picks over the last two years, and this spring they put the finishing touches on an exciting young roster. Rookie QB Caleb Williams will have a strong supporting cast in year one, something that not many Bears signal callers have been able to say. One player who fans are excited to see is running back D'Andre Swift.

The excitement around Swift is building thanks to a clip from the recently released Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants program. In the clip, the Giants' front office are exploring options for how they can replace running back Saquon Barkley. D'Andre Swift is one of the options they discuss.

Bears fans are already starting to react with excitement to the clip. It was originally shared by Chicago Cubs' on-air social host Michael Bolling and re-tweeted by Bleacher Nation Bears.

“Swift was kind of the interesting one,” the Giants' front office employee said in the clip. “Price point would be a big deal on him.”

He goes on to break down Swift's game in glowing detail.

“This guy, from a physical talent standpoint, can make up some of the things you lose with Saquon. From an explosiveness standpoint. From a pass game standpoint.”

His comments could shine some interesting light on how the Bears might deploy Swift in 2024.

“If you're signing him, he's going to be more of a package players,” he continues. “You're going to pair him with somebody [in a running back committee.]”

The preseason is just over a month away. That will be the first time that most Bears fans will get to see D'Andre Swift in action for the first time — albeit with limited reps.

Bears will have huge expectations in 2024 with rookie QB Caleb Williams

Now that the Bears have a talented roster, they will have even higher expectations.

Chicago finished with a 7-10 record in 2023 and were at the bottom of the NFC North standings. However, even that team was better on the field than their record shows. They suffered a heartbreaking collapse in a Week 4 game against the Broncos where they lost 31-28. The Bears also gave up 15 points in the final 3 minutes of a Week 11 game against the Lions to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

The Bears will be expected to turn games like these into victories in 2024. They will have more than enough talent to get it done, so long as Caleb Williams can have a solid rookie season.

The NFC North looks more wide open than it has in many years. The Green Bay Packers are still a threatening team, but they pose a different challenge than the Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers teams of old. The Detroit Lions won the NFC North for the first time ever in 2023 and look like legit Super Bowl contenders. Minnesota is limping behind their competition, but they still can't be ignored with star players like Justin Jefferson on the roster.

Chicago needs to improve in 2024, but the realistic ceiling for this team is a complete unknown. Winning the division is not out of the question, but it would be a surprising development.

Bears fans should be happy with the team if they simply play competitive football into January and see signs of brilliance from Caleb Williams.