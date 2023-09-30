The Denver Broncos will meet the Chicago Bears in a battle of winless teams. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Broncos-Bears prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Denver Broncos have failed to grab a win so far in Sean Payton's first season at the helm, and are desperate to turn it around. They were just throttled by 50 points at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, who almost set an NFL record for most points against them. Russell Wilson and Co. will try and correct the skid against a porous Bears defense.

The Chicago Bears have been embattled in the media for drama on and off the field in just three short weeks. They were blown away by the Kansas City Chiefs, who barely broke a sweat in last week's beatdown. They will try and right the ship at home against another team looking for their first win, and see who can make the least amount of mistakes.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Denver Broncos were supposed to vie for the AFC West crown with Sean Payton arriving to solve all of the Broncos' woes. The Super Bowl champion head coach was the prized addition to fix Russell Wilson after the worst year of his career, but more of the same has continued in year 2. This is their last chance to turn the season around before it gets ugly, and both Payton and Wilson know they need to step up. After the Dolphins dropped 70 on them and nearly set the record for most points in an NFL game last week, the Broncos have to strap up the pads and recover against a dismal Bears offense.

The Bears organization is loaded with turmoil, and their defensive coordinator has left the team amid strange circumstances. They were just wiped for 40 points against the Chiefs, who yanked their starters early in the blowout. They are allowing a whopping 35 points a game, and show little promise to turn that around anytime soon. Russell Wilson has enough weapons on offense with Jerry Jeudy and Cortland Sutton to bust open that defense and put up the three touchdowns that will likely be required to win it. The Bears have the 30th-worst passing defense, allowing over 285 yards per game in the air, the perfect spot for Wilson to figure it out.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Bears are playing with nearly nothing to lose just three weeks into the season, after entering with high hopes from Justin Fields in his third year. Fast forward to Week 4, and he has more interceptions than touchdowns, and the Bears haven't mustered more than 20 points in their three losses. There are issues among the coaching staff, and unhappiness with players like Chase Claypool, who has turned in meager efforts compared to what was expected out of him. They will have to put all of that behind them and rise to the occasion at home before this season turns into a full tank.

Justin Fields will have to play inspired football at home, after complaints of overthinking and coaching issues in the first three games. He is fighting for his job in 2023, and will likely be removed from his role if there isn't a massive turnaround this season. Look for him to try and get loose on scrambles and designed runs, as the rushing attack is what made him special in 2022 and the Bears will need to return to that style if they want to put up points. He has struggled in the pocket behind a weak offensive line and has sparingly received separation from his receivers downfield. If he can open up the defense on the ground, he will have a better chance to get time to throw to several talented receivers who haven't lived up to their potential.

Final Broncos-Bears Prediction & Pick

In a battle of poor offenses and zero-win teams, the smart side is usually to take the extra points. But it is hard to land on the side of a Bears team that is in complete turmoil on all fronts. They have done nothing this year that offers a bright spot into winning a game anytime soon. Tread carefully as over 75% of bets are on the Broncos, but the line has moved in accordance to -3.5 from -1.5 open. If Denver can get up early with Wilson, the defense will have a much easier time going from Miami to Chicago. Look for the Broncos to squeeze this one out by a touchdown, but it will be far from pretty on either side of the ball.

