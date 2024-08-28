Every season of HBO's Hard Knocks gives fans a more intimate, behind-the-scenes perspective of their favorite team. This year's offseason look into the Chicago Bears was no different. Sure, headliners like Bears superstar Caleb Williams are a central focus. However, the stories of undrafted free agents like Theo Benedet steal the show, and the following heartbreak can hurt even more. It hurts the most when players like quarterback and unsung hero Austin Reed make it to the season finale only to see his NFL dreams come up short.

On Wednesday, the Bears decided to bring back Reed on a practice squad deal, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘The #Bears are re-signing QB Austin Reed to the practice squad, per source.'

In other news, the Bears also added a former Green Bay Packers wide receiver. Chicago signed Samari Toure to the practice squad, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘An in-division change of teams: Former Packers WR Samori Toure is signing with the Bears practice squad, per source.'

Samari Toure was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he caught just 13 passes for 160 yards in 22 games with the franchise. Now, he stays in the NFC North and joins the Bears.

How Austin Reed re-joined the Bears

Undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky, Reed competed with Brett Rypien for the third-string quarterback job. Even after winning his Chicago teammates over off the field, it certainly felt like Reed made a case to be that guy. In Chicago's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, Reed operated the offense efficiently and flashed his potential. Reed finished his third preseason appearance for the Bears with 63 yards, completing 80% of his passes and even threw for a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Reed's heroics weren't enough to leapfrog Rypien on the depth chart, with the Hard Knocks star falling victim to the NFL's mandatory 53-man roster cuts. Rypien was also a casualty in Chicago's roster cutdowns, leaving only Williams and Tyson Bagent as the only two quarterbacks on the Bears heading into the regular season. Thankfully, this isn't the end of Reed's NFL journey with the Bears. Instead, it's just the beginning, with Reed returning to Chicago and joining the practice squad.

Once Reed cleared waivers, he re-joined Chicago as part of their 16-man practice squad. That means while Reed technically isn't a part of the Bears' regular-season roster, he's still part of the team as a long-term development option. While he didn't get a chance to show much for Chicago during preseason action, it's clear that the Bears believe in Reed's potential after he finished the preseason with 123 yards and one touchdown.

Compare that to his college career, where he threw for 8,086 yards and 71 touchdowns in his last two college seasons at Western Kentucky, and the belief in Reed makes sense. Reed’s limited showing persuaded the Bears to keep him over the more experienced Rypien, who also played well. Now, Reed will continue to develop alongside his peers and flesh out a role as either Williams' backup or an NFL quarterback elsewhere.