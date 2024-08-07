Ever since the Chicago Bears took Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, they're the talk of the NFL. Williams can give Chicago a franchise quarterback, something they've never had. But with the Bears being featured on this season of HBO's Hard Knocks, it was time to take the Bears-Williams hype train to another level.

After the episode opens on draft day, with Williams answering a call from coach Matt Eberflus, informing him that the Bears were selecting him as the No. 1 overall pick, there's a brief montage leading up to training camp. That's where the magic begins.

“Caleb Williams has the opportunity to be the biggest thing in Chicago since Michael Jordan,” a reporter says in the background.

“Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project then played as Ray Clay, former Chicago Bulls PA announcer and iconic voice of the Michael Jordan Bulls, appeared on the screen.

“Aaaaaand now, the starting lineup for your Chicago Bears,” Clay bellowed. “From Southern California, at quarterback, 6'1, Caleb Williams.”

For those who don't know, “Sirius” is the song that plays at Bulls home games when introducing Chicago's starting lineup. The tradition began in 1984 and is synonymous with the Jordan-led championship dynasty.

Putting Williams on the same level of rarified air as Jordan and the Bulls speaks volumes to the hype surrounding this Bears team. The way the hype train is going. Hopefully, Clay can introduce them as the “World Champion Chicago Bears” soon enough.

Are Caleb Williams and the Bears worth the hype?

While it's certainly bold to put a historically hapless Bears team on the same level as one of the NBA's greatest dynasties, it might not be far-fetched. Although they share a competitive division with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, Chicago could make it into the playoffs this season behind Williams.

Williams landed in the best spot a top pick has ever had with weapons like Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, Odunze, D'Andre Swift, and plenty of others to keep opposing defenses guessing. The offensive line is much improved as well, although possibly a bit oversold regarding its effectiveness. Nevertheless, Chicago's offensive line should be capable of keeping Williams upright, giving him clean pockets to throw from.

Williams' throws have been highlight-worthy throughout training camp. However, what happens in camp doesn't mean it'll instantly translate to the field. But if Williams still throws dimes and darts on the field, especially when the games matter, the Bears could be scary.

That scariness could help Chicago quite a bit when trying to win the NFC North. The Bears haven't won the division since 2018 and have to dethrone the Lions, the reigning champions. But, with a franchise quarterback under center like Williams, at least the Bears have a real shot.