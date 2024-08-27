The Chicago Bears released franchise quarterback Caleb Williams' backup Brett Rypien on Tuesday morning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Williams is solidified as the Bears' first option and Tyson Bagent as the primary backup. As those two spots were set, the third string was a toss-up. Rypien and rookie Austin Reed battled for the spot and Reed came away with it. The Western Kentucky standout had a solid final preseason game, completing 8 of his 10 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Rypien had himself an impressive preseason, completing a combined 24 of his 34 passes for 335 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. In one preseason game, Rypien threw 11 of 15 for 166 yards and three touchdowns against the Houston Texans. While there was a continual rotation of quarterbacks throughout the preseason, the Bears are sticking with Reed as the third string.

Who would need Brett Rypien?

Rypien has been a journeyman for the last three years, mostly for the Denver Broncos. He had some playing time, although as mostly the third-string. Rypien has four career passing touchdowns to nine interceptions. This preseason could be a turning of the page for the former Boise State quarterback after his impressive showing.

The move still is shocking, especially with how Rypien challenged Bagent for the second-string spot behind Williams. The Bears have their position locked up. Still, many teams could capitalize on Rypien's hot hand. The Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a few examples of thin quarterback depth. Rypien's career regular season numbers aren't eye-popping. But, his performance in the preseason could provide serious reinforcement to quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield.

Can Rypien capitalize on his hot hand?

People forget how good Rypien was at Boise State. He went to three bowl games during his time with the Broncos and won the 2018 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. That season, he had 3,705 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Even though that success hasn't translated immediately, some things take time. This could be Rypien's case, as he strives to find a legitimate opportunity to show his improvements with his next team.