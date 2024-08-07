With the Chicago Bears as the central focus of this season of HBO's Hard Knocks, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. That usually happens when Williams is the latest most outstanding quarterback prospect. However, what usually doesn't happen is an undrafted offensive lineman stealing the show. Canadian rookie Theo Benedet, who went undrafted after a successful career at the University of British Columbia, decided to get almost bare-naked for his Bears teammates.

During the team's rookie showcase, Benedet, assisted by fellow rookie Kiran Amegadjie on mini cymbals, serenaded his teammates and coaches to “God Bless the USA.” However, roughly halfway through his performance, Benedet tore his pants off and was left standing in a bald eagle speedo, which left his teammates cackling and head coach Matt Eberflus dubbing him “The Canadian Eagle.”

Unfortunately, the good vibes didn't keep rolling for Benedt in Chicago's first preseason game against the Houston Texans. It was revealed that Benedet suffered a Grade 2 hamstring sprain during the Hall of Fame game. The injury will sideline Benedet for four to five weeks, which means his preseason is over.

Moreover, that timeframe will put Benedet at the end of Chicago's preseason. That means he's likely a long shot to make the team. Benedet's only hope is that he showed enough when healthy to be added to the practice squad. Which, for his NFL career, might be the highest level he was probably making.

What's next for da Bears on Hard Knocks?

After a thrilling Hard Knocks debut for Williams and the Bears, everyone is already excited for next week's episode. While it could feature more of Benedet and his recovery, the primary focus will probably remain on Williams and Chicago.

The Bears' next preseason opponent is the Buffalo Bills, which will be Chicago's second road game overall. It's unknown if Williams will play much since he sat out when the Bears played the Texans in Canton, OH. But, reports have surfaced that Williams is expected to make his Chicago debut in Buffalo against the Bills.

If the reports are true, then the focus of the next episode of Hard Knocks will feature an even heftier helping of Williams. It's a big deal since Williams is viewed as Chicago's best quarterback even before taking a snap. So, to see if he lives up to the hype in action is a great test to ensure Williams is the real deal.