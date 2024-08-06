Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are currently gearing up to take part in the 2024 NFL season, which is slated to begin in just over one month. The Bears already have had their first taste of action in last week's Hall of Fame game, although Williams and most of the other more notable players opted to sit that one out, as is customary.

Williams and the Bears' pursuit of excellence this year will be chronicled by the HBO series Hard Knocks, which has already begun releasing some behind the scenes clips in various trailers and teasers online.

Recently, footage surfaced of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and legendary Alabama football recently retired head coach Nick Saban discussing Williams' emergence.

“Here's my theory on why NFL quarterbacks fail at such a dramatic rate. To me, expectations are a killer,” said Saban, via NFL on X, formerly Twitter. “This kid you've got, this kid's got so much media, so much hype, so much expectation on doing well. And he has to develop so quickly to meet the expectations that everybody has for him, it's almost impossible. The expectations are a killer. But yet, to use your word, development is the key for him. Like, Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions when he was a rookie.”

Will Caleb Williams be a star right away for the Bears?

Indeed, a ton of pressure has been placed upon the shoulders of Williams to perform at an elite level to begin his rookie campaign, which is something that almost never happens in the NFL.

The former Heisman trophy winner out of USC was drafted number one overall by the Bears with a pick they acquired via a previous trade with the Carolina Panthers and was billed as one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects we've seen in years.

Williams' rare combination of athleticism, downfield throwing ability, and accuracy has generated comparisons to everyone from Russell Wilson to even reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

However, as Saban mentioned in his conversation with Eberflus, social media can certainly hamper Bears fans' view of reality in the present day NFL, with results expected immediately, which may not always be realistic for someone facing professional competition for the first time in their lives.

In any case, Williams and the Bears will begin the regular season on September 8 vs the Tennessee Titans. The preseason resumes on Saturday vs the Buffalo Bills on the road at 1:00 PM ET.