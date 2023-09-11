Aaron Rodgers might be gone, but the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry is alive and well.

On Sunday, the Cheeseheads continued their domination of the Bears, beating them 38-20. But according to Jaquan Brisker, there's nothing special about their NFC North foes or their new quarterback Jordan Love.

Via NBC Sports Chicago:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don't even know how to answer that,” Brisker said after the game about Love. “He's just Jordan Love. Number 10. Packers quarterback. He's nothing special.”

For what it's worth, Love was 15 for 27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Not bad for his debut as QB1. Nonetheless, Brisker, who has yet to beat the Packers in his Bears career, didn't see anything out of the ordinary from Love.

On a more positive note, Justin Fields had a solid game, going 24 for 37 for 216 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 59 yards on nine carries, picking up where he left off last year as one of the better-running QBs in the NFL.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

There is no question Brisker's remarks about Love will irk the Packers and it's only going to add more fuel to the fire before they meet once again in the final game of the campaign on January 7th.

For the time being though, Brisker and the Bears are focused on Week 2 but did insist revenge will happen:

“We're going to stay the course,” Brisker said. “We're going to focus on Tampa. We see them again. They'll get theirs.”

Quite the response. We'll see if Chicago can put their money where their mouth is.