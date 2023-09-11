The Green Bay Packers still own the Chicago Bears. The Jordan Love era began with a bang — a 38-20 win in Solider Field — as the young quarterback shined.

Love tallied 245 passing yards and threw for a hat trick of touchdowns while completing 15 of his 27 pass attempts despite top receiver Christian Watson sitting out with a hamstring injury. Sean Clifford got snaps under center thanks in part to Love and the Packers offense putting on a great performance. A pick-six by Quay Walker sealed the deal while the other highly touted young quarterback, Justin Fields, posted an uninspiring performance.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that Love has the total support of the locker room and that the performance exemplifies it, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“There's a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “I think the guys, they're going to rally around him. They're excited for him. They love him. They respect him. He comes to work every day, great attitude, great energy. I think you saw that today.”

Love came into this game with a lot of pressure. As the successor to Aaron Rodgers, he has some major shoes to fill. While a win against the lowly Bears doesn’t suggest the Packers have a third legendary QB in the making after Rodgers and Brett Favre, it accomplishes two big things: fires up fans and the team after a win against their hated rival and inspires confidence moving forward that Love could be more than just a decent option under center.

The Packers wanted to avoid a bad first game, which they were unable to do in each of the last two seasons. Love and the tough Packers defense came through with big performances to make that happen and suggest that they could be back to being a competitive team. They will look to improve to 2-0 in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Jordan Love can elevate the team around him rather than just take what they give him, the Packers could very much be players to win the NFC North this season.