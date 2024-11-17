The Chicago Bears placed safety Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve with a concussion ahead of Week 11, and there's a good chance that he won't return for the season, according to general manager Ryan Poles.

“It just wasn't making the progress that we wanted, Poles said. “We also know from a performance standpoint, when you're out of football for a while, there has to be a ramp up period to get your body in shape, to play the game and avoid other injuries such as soft tissue injuries.

“So we're going to hit the pause button, make sure that he's in a good space because our number one thing is to make sure that our players are in a healthy place to play this game at a hundred percent. So we're going to slow this down and take time and allow him to take his time to come back. Would love to see him back this year, but we're just going to take it one week at a time.”

Bears may miss Jaquan Brisker for season

Brisker has been in the NFL's concussion protocol since Oct. 7 after he sustained the concussion in their win against the Carolina Panthers. A day after the game, Brisker said he was having concussion-like symptoms and didn't travel with the team when they went to London.

Brisker has now missed five straight games and was already ruled out for their game against the Green Bay Packers. This is Brisker's third concussion over the past three seasons. He missed two games as a rookie after sustaining a concussion against the Atlanta Falcons.

The next season, he was evaluated for a concussion after getting into a collision on a two-point conversion attempt but played the rest of the game. The next week, Brisker was ruled out ahead of their game with what the team said was an illness but was later diagnosed as a concussion.