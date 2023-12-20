Jaylon Johnson spoke about his desire to stay with the Chicago Bears on a long-term contract after this season is over.

The Chicago Bears and cornerback Jaylon Johnson have discussed a long-term contract to keep him with the team past this season, but have been unable to agree to terms. Despite that, Jaylon Johnson recently spoke about his desire to stay, as he believes the Bears are building towards something good in the near future.

“I feel like we're building something special, too, especially the guys in the locker room,” Johnson said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “It's something that I don't think I can get anywhere else. I would like to stay in that and continue to build, make it better.”

The Bears are currently 5-9 on the season, and have very slim odds of making the playoffs. However, Johnson wants to stay and be a part of what it being built in Chicago under general manager Ryan Poles.

Ryan Poles will have to work out a contract with Jaylon Johnson

Despite the disappointing record, the Bears are just a few bounces of the ball from being firmly in playoff contention. They have blown leads in multiple games, with the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and the recent Cleveland Browns losses coming in that fashion. A play or two here and there, and the Bears would have three more wins to their name.

Johnson has had a very strong season for the Bears, and it would be a surprise if Ryan Poles does not want to bring him back for 2024. It will be interesting to see the contract he receives, but it would be a bit of a surprise to see Johnson playing in a different uniform next season.