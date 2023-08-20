The battle to become the Chicago Bears backup quarterback behind Justin Fields may be heating up, as veteran QB PJ Walker and rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent had very different performances in Chicago's second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts for head coach Matt Eberflus.

It doesn't sound like Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is shying away from there being competition behind Justin Fields, as he explained to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

“I think everything's open right now,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “I really do. I think if you have a closed mind, then if somebody is rising or executing, you always never put a ceiling on any player. There's never that. You always look for the best in every guy, and you'll see guys, all of a sudden they'll get into a game and they start rising up and it's easy for them and they can execute in that moment and in those moments.”

PJ Walker, 28, has played the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers alongside new Bears No. 1 receiver DJ Moore. Walker compiled a 4-3 record as a starter, but has struggled over the course of his career with a 57.5 completion percentage and 5 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Walker was expected to be the backup to Fields entering training camp after being signed to a two-year deal, but he's receiving plenty of competition from undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who was a Division II star at Shepherd University.

Bagent led a 7-play, 92-yard drive that finished in a 2-yard touchdown by the rookie quarterback against the Colts in Chicago's 24-17 loss. Walker, meanwhile, was just 1-for-4 for 6 yards in his limited playing time.

Both Bagent and Walker have taken unusual paths to the NFL. Walker was a star in the XFL before the Panthers signed him, while Bagent could end up being one of the few DII quarterbacks to receive NFL snaps, joining a small fraternity that includes Ken O'Brien and Phil Simms.

The Bears have one game remaining in preseason on August 26th against the Buffalo Bills.