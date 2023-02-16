Chicago Bears’ superstar quarterback Justin Fields is not a big fan of the cold — and he joined Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast to discuss his ideal, domed future stadium.

“I hope we get a dome,” Fields said to PFT Commenter and Big Cat on the podcast. “I don’t care if we’re at Soldier Field, I don’t care if we’re at Arlington Heights. I hope we get a dome.”

Fields expressed his genuine dislike of the cold and wind, two things that Chicago, IL is known for. He said it’s harder for him to run faster and he feels slower when it’s cold out.

“Yes, it is very difficult to adjust to it, especially with the wind,” Fields told the popular podcast regarding the adjustment to colder weather. “That’s what I found out. That’s what it’s all about, is the wind. It can be cold. It can be 10 degrees. But, with no wind you’re fine.

But with that 15 mile per hour wind, that 20 mile per hour wind, you can’t fight it. When it’s that cold, you have to bundle up. I feel way slower in that cold. It’s hard to stay warm in that weather.”

It’s been quite the adjustment for the 23-year-old, who is originally from Kennesaw, GA. But he did get a taste of playing in cold weather while signal-calling at The Ohio State University.

“The Bears are currently working on closing on the land they agreed to purchase back in September at Arlington Park. They mentioned during a town hall meeting just before the holidays they planned on constructing a dome atop their stadium in Arlington Heights,” Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago wrote on Wednesday.

But the city of Chicago likes the idea of constructing a dome over Soldier Field that would cost hundreds of millions, hoping that the Bears would not leave their downtown location, per Taylor.

Probably the best case scenario for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears would be to leave downtown, have a stadium to call their own and include a dome to protect them from the city’s harsh weather.