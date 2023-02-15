During his time at Ohio State, quarterback Justin Fields proved to be one of the best quarterbacks in the school’s history. Much of the success that he found, was in part due to the elite pass catchers he shared the field with. This includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Now, as he leads the Chicago Bears as their quarterback of the future, Justin Fields has the opportunity to reunite with Smith-Njigba. And the soon-to-be third-year quarterback is open to sharing the field with him once again.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek, Justin Fields spoke about potentially reuniting with Smith-Njigba.

“Of note, he said he would “no doubt” love it if the Bears ended up with former Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the draft. Considering Smith-Njigba led a 2021 Buckeyes team that also had Chris Olave and Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson with 1,606 receiving yards, he would be a major boost to the wide receiver group.” wrote Polacek.

During their time together at Ohio State, Fields, and Smith-Njigba did not share the field often. Their time at Ohio State overlapped by just one season. In 2020, the pair connected for 10 receptions for 49 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Following Justin Fields’ departure to the NFL, Smith-Njigba became a force for Ohio State. In the 2021 season, he recorded 95 receptions for 1,606 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

While injuries impacted Smith-Njigba in 2022, he still projects to be among the first wide receivers drafted in 2023.

It is still unclear how the Bears will approach the draft. As they have the number one overall selection, they could look to trade out of the pick, and gain several other selections. In turn, they could very well end up adding Smith-Njigba to this Justin Fields-led offense.