Justin Fields is sucking at a historic rate to start the Bears’ 2022 NFL season

Chicago Bears fans were hopeful that Justin Fields could take strides towards becoming the franchise quarterback that he was touted as during the 2022 NFL season. That has been far from the case thus far, as Fields has been abysmal through the first three weeks of the season, despite Chicago’s 2-1 record. In fact, Fields’ struggles have reached historic levels following the brutally bad performance he put on in Week 3 against the Texans. Peter Bukowski dropped a tidbit via Twitter on Tuesday that indicates Fields’ 297 passing yards are the lowest recorded since the 1966 merger.

Justin Fields’ 297 passing yards through the first 3 weeks is the lowest total since the merger for a starting QB according to @pfref. It’s the lowest total for any QB who started and finished 3 straight games at any point in a season since 1975. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) September 27, 2022

Fields’ 297 passing yards are also the lowest among any quarterback who has started and finished three consecutive games during any span since 1975.

Considering the NFL was not always such a pass-first league, this is truly astounding. Even back when running backs were the focal point of offenses, quarterbacks were out-performing Fields during his recent three-game sample.

In total this season, Fields has completed 23 pass attempts on 45 attempts through his first three games. To put that into perspective, Joe Flacco currently leads the NFL with 155 passing attempts during the same three-game span.

Fields has only completed 51.8 percent of his pass attempts for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions this year. He’s averaging 15 passing attempts per game, and on the rare occasions the Bears do elect to go to the air, he’s struggling to make plays.

Any hope that Bears had fans that Justin Fields would be leading the team to a brighter future is quickly being drained away, and the former first-round pick is running out of time to make a strong impression on the franchise. His struggles have reached historic heights, and nothing about his game is inspiring much confidence heading into Week 4.