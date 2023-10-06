Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have done it. They have actually won a game after what feels like epochs. On Thursday night, the Bears, on the strength of a magnificent performance from Fields, ended their drought and defeated the Washington Commanders on the road to the tune of a 40-20 score.

Just how good was Justin Fields against the Bears versus Sam Howell and the Commanders? He was this good:

Justin Fields tonight: 282 PASS YDS

4 TD

0 INT

52 RUSH YDS Just the 9th QB in NFL history to put up those numbers in a game. pic.twitter.com/DB7ghrrqU5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 6, 2023

Washington had no answer for Fields, who was so determined to rinse the bitter taste in the Bears' mouth of all the losing Chicago had suffered during its lengthy cold spell. That includes, of course, the Bears' painful 31-28 collapse at the hands of the Denver Broncos at home in Week 4. Up by as many as 21 points, the Bears squandered that cushion and lost to Russell Wilson and the Bears, who, a week prior, just got pounded in historically embarrassing fashion by the Miami Dolphins.

Against the Commanders, Fields played sweet music together with wide receiver DJ Moore, who had an astonishing performance himself. Moore exploded for 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions and 10 targets. Fields and Moore went down to work early and never looked back, as the Bears made sure there wouldn't be a collapse this time around.

The Bears also got a boost from their defense that recorded five sacks and forced two turnovers.

Can Justin Fields and the Bears sustain their newfound form?

Now that they have finally slayed their 14-game losing streak, the Bears have another challenge to face. It's been a while since they came off a win and whether they can sustain the success they had in the Commanders game is something that remains to be seen. Coming up next for the Bears is a date with the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 6 and the Las Vegas Raiders, also at Soldier Field, in Week 7.

In any case, it must feel great for Fields and the Bears. Garnering a victory after such a long period of suffering that dated all the way back to 2022 is one to be cherished. This could be where Chicago turns things around.