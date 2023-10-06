The Washington Commanders had a less than ideal first half against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Despite playing at home, just outside of Washington DC in Landover, Maryland, the Commanders were absolutely horrific to open up the contest, ultimately finding themselves down 27-3 to the Bears by halftime.

The horrible performance drew a host of reactions from fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some fans mocked pregame predictions for the contest, for which the Commanders were heavily favored against the winless Bears.

"Easy dub for the Commanders tonight" pic.twitter.com/oBVdLrStg0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2023

Bears quarterback Justin Fields could do no wrong in the first half against Washington, completing 12/20 pass attempts, good for 189 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Justin Fields at halftime: 12/20

189 YDS

3 TD

0 INT 7 touchdowns in his last 5 quarters. pic.twitter.com/rzpCMqu6LX — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 6, 2023

Some fans took out their frustration on Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who was powerless to stop the onslaught unfolding before him on the field.

Ron Rivera when they asked what the gameplan was post game pic.twitter.com/khbtQlIuEF — kyle (@knicks_tape99) October 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Bears' receiver DJ Moore was also superb in the first half, hauling in five receptions for 137 yards and two touchdown catches.

J Fields and DJ Moore going crazy right now!!! SHEESH!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#TNFonPrime — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 6, 2023

Overall, it was an abysmal first half for the Commanders, who had plenty of reason for optimism heading into the game. In Week Four, Washington traveled to Philadelphia and gave the reigning NFC Champion Eagles all they asked for and more, forcing overtime before eventually bowing out when they got there.

However, none of that grit or determination was evident to open up the game against the Bears, as the team was throttled from the jump both in front of their home fans and Prime Video's national television audience.

The Commanders will look to turn things around once the second half gets underway.