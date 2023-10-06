Justin Fields fantasy owners and Chicago Bears fans alike are on cloud nine after a surprisingly dominant performance in the first half against the Washington Commanders. Fields led the Bears to 27 first-half points against their NFC counterparts, passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns early.

A Bears running back suffered a worrisome head injury that had fans concerned. The performance was bittersweet as legendary Bears linebacker Dick Butkus' passing at age 80 was announced.

DJ Moore had 142 yards receiving late in the third quarter as Chicago clung to a 13-point lead. Fields added to his totals with 226 yards as of late in the third quarter as Chicago drove into Commanders territory once again.

On the evening of the Bears' domination, it was revealed that the team's Fields-led offense had set a new record, according to ESPN Stats & Info on X.

The Bears gained 307 yards of total offense in the 1st half, their most through 2 quarters in a road game since 1989 at Detroit (321). pic.twitter.com/KI1xWprggD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 6, 2023

“Best offense in the league,” one fan said enthusiastically on Twitter.

“Could have had more had (Darnell) Mooney caught a couple of those balls,” another fan said.

“That's awesome! Now let's win the game,” another fan said.

“God Bless Da Bears and Dick! I hope you all are reaping the rewards of believing in Da Bears! RIP Dick Butkus!” another fan added.

Chicago has a 0-4 record on the season prior to the end of Thursday's game and was struggling to keep pace with the 3-1 Detroit Lions and 2-2 Packers at the top of the NFC North standings.

With the improved play of Moore and running back Khalil Herbert, the Bears have plenty of run for improvement on an offense that is already looking its best.

A 30-20 score in the fourth quarter suggested this game was far from over after all.