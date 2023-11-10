The Chicago Bears reportedly may get their quarterback Justin Fields back in the lineup as soon as next week.

The Chicago Bears will once again be without their starting quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday evening when they take on the Carolina Panthers in a prime time matchup. Fields has missed four games now with a dislocated right thumb injury, but apparently, a return to the lineup could occur sooner rather than later for the Bears star.

“Justin Fields has been throwing for the last six days, so that's a good sign,” said Courtney Cronin of ESPN on Sportscenter. “What Matt Eberflus told us yesterday is that if this game against the Panthers was on a Sunday, there was a good possibility Fields would have been able to play, but the short week was certainly a challenge for the Bears starting quarterback. What the Bears want him to continue to do is to ramp up, to continue to throw during the ten days they will have between games so he can put himself in position to play Week 11 at Detroit.”

Cronin went on to detail what Fields' experiences have been like at Bears' practice as of late.

“He has not had any setbacks following his throwing sessions in practice,” said Cronin. “Matt Eberflus said we may see him out here [against Carolina] tonight for a warm up at Soldier Field. But as far as his accuracy, his grip strength, and his ability to function as a quarterback, he's getting closer to being back to normal.”

The Bears and Panthers are slated to kick things off at 8:15 PM ET from Solider Field in Chicago.