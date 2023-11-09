The Chicago Bears are in a potential win-win situation with a victory over the Carolina Panthers on TNF in Week 10.

If Chicago beats Carolina, the former has a 43 percent chance of selecting first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, A Bears' loss drops that probability to 28 percent, per ESPN Analytics (via ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter).

Tonight could be, as @LauraRutledge would say, a win-win for the Bears. Since the Bears own the Panthers’ first-round pick courtesy of the trade for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Chicago would help its chances of getting the 2024 No. 1 overall pick with a win tonight vs. Carolina.… pic.twitter.com/AqSQuOfY2S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2023

The intriguing scenario stems from the Bears' trade with the Panthers this past spring. Carolina originally had the ninth overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers traded that selection, wide receiver DJ Moore, and several more draft picks to move up to No. 1. Carolina eventually made former Alabama football standout Bryce Young the No. 1 overall pick.

The last time the Bears selected first overall was in 1947. Chicago made former Oklahoma State halfback Bob Fenimore the top overall selection that year. Should the Bears earn the first overall selection next year, it's a scenario that hadn't played out in 77 years.

Assuming the Bears are happy with Justin Fields' performance at quarterback, they could make a run at Ohio State football wideout Marvin Harrison, Jr. or Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Another intriguing prospect is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

If Chicago moves on from Justin Fields, the obvious choices at quarterback are either USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye.

First thing's first: the Bears must beat the Panthers in Week 10. Both Chicago (2-7) and Carolina (1-7) are struggling mightily through Week 9. Something's got to give on TNF.