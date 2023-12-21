Justin Fields commented on his future with the Chicago Bears as trade rumors continue to swirl around the NFL world.

Will Justin Fields return to the Chicago Bears in 2024? Or will he be wearing a new jersey next season?

Rumors have swirled stating that Chicago may opt to head in a different direction at quarterback. Fields has shown signs of stardom when healthy in 2023, but there are still questions about his overall game. He addressed what he's displayed to the Bears so far during the 2023 campaign, per Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire.

“Improvement,” Fields said. “They know. They know. Everybody in the building knows who I am. Like I said, I can control what I can control, and that’s it.”

The 24-year-old quarterback has thrown for 1,976 yards and 14 touchdowns across 10 games played. Fields posted fairly similar numbers in 2022 while playing in 15 games. He's added 488 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the running game as well.

The Bears could opt to start fresh at QB in 2024, but would that be a wise decision?

Justin Fields' future with the Bears

Sure, Fields is still developing as a QB. Again, as we mentioned earlier, there are still areas of his game where he needs to improve.

Moving on from a potential franchise QB, who's still just 24-years old, is a risky decision. The Bears would likely try to draft Caleb Williams as a result of any Fields trade they make. And Williams features the talent to become a superstar.

Nevertheless, Fields is becoming a reliable QB. He's a dual-threat option who can carve up defenses with his versatility. Finding a way to avoid injury will obviously be of the utmost importance moving forward, but it would not be surprising to see Fields emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL within the next few seasons.

The Bears must strongly consider Justin Fields' all-around potential before deciding to trade him away.