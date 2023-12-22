Is the third-year quarterback setting the stage for a departure from Chicago?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields heads into the offseason with an uncertain future. With the Bears currently in possession of the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (courtesy of a trade with the Carolina Panthers,) there's speculation that the team could move on from the 24-year-old third-year quarterback in favor of a highly touted rookie selection such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

In an interview with WGNT's Kaitlin Sharkey, Fields offered comments that many interpreted as parting words for the Bears and their fans.

When asked, “What do you want this chapter of your career to say about you, not only as a person but as a quarterback?” Fields replied, “Yeah. I think that's the biggest thing is the person. So, building relationships, all the relationships I've built in the building, you know, teammates. I think the biggest thing I would want to leave if I wasn't here next year is just for everybody to remember the kind of person I was, how I carried myself throughout the building, through the good times and the bad times.”

Check out the entire interview here.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/BmGn4ToKWGw?si=F-jPwIG67kkFKeTF” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Fields was the Bears first-round pick (11th overall) out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's shown flashes of brilliance in his first two years in the NFL, however, it's talen that for one reason or another hasn't resulted in many wins.

The Bears have a 9-28 record with Fields under center since 2021. In that time, he's completed 60.2% of his passes, throwing for 38 touchdowns and 29 interceptions with a passer rating of 81.7. He also has 12 rushing touchdowns.

The fate of Fields and Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to be determined by top brass, according to a report from NBC Sports Chicago's Ryan Taylor this week.