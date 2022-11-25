Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Justin Fields is officially listed as questionable for the Chicago Bears ahead of their Week 12 clash with the New York Jets, per Tom Pelissero. Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus provided an injury update on Fields as well, per Adam Jahns.

“He’s (Fields) feeling better every single day,” Eberflus said.

The severity of Justin Fields’ shoulder injury was revealed earlier in the week. It was reported that the Bears’ dual-threat QB suffered a separated shoulder with a partial ligament tear. However, Fields said Eberflus would allow him to play if he feels that he can take the field.

Justin Fields sent a message to his Bears teammates following the Chicago’s 27-24 loss against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.

“I just need to keep getting better,” Justin Fields said in a Sunday press conference. “Take each day on its own and keep working. I’ll control what I can control.”

The Bears are just 3-8 on the season. However, they will have a chance to upset the 6-4 New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets made a decision to bench Zach Wilson for the game, so their QB uncertainty could prove to be their downfall. Of course, the Bears will have a much better chance of getting the job done if Justin Fields is available.

For now, it appears that Fields will be a gametime decision. He’s reportedly feeling better, but playing through a separated shoulder and partial ligament tear will be quite the challenge. We will continue to provide updates on Fields as they are made available.