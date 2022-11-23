Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reportedly suffered a separated shoulder with a partial ligament tear, per Patrick Finley. The injury certainly sounds bad, but Fields provided an optimistic update. Fields said Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus will allow him to play if the QB feels up to it, per Aaron Leming.

Leming also reported that the media asked Justin Fields if he could play today to which he replied, “probably not.” Fortunately for Fields and Chicago, the Bears do not play until Sunday when they are scheduled to take on the New York Jets.

Justin Fields was originally listed as day-to-day after what was labeled a dislocated shoulder at the time. Early on Wednesday, Fields was cleared to practice but was limited.

The Bears hold just a 3-8 record on the season. Their chances of reaching the playoffs are slim, but they would still love for Fields to finish the year under center. He’s emerged as a steady dual-threat option for the Bears.

Justin Fields has played through injuries before. And he wants to play as long as it will not risk further aggravation of the ailment. With Eberflus leaving the final decision up to Fields, we will have to wait and see if the pain subsides for the quarterback ahead of the Bears’ Week 12 clash with the Jets.

Trevor Siemian would likely be in line to start if Fields is unable to go on Sunday. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the situation as they are made available.