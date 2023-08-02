Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is receiving plenty of hype in preparation for his third year in the NFL. Mike Greenberg is one of the many initiating that hype, saying that Fields will be the ‘next superstar QB,' via ESPN's Get Up.

"Justin Fields is going to be the next superstar quarterback in the NFL." —@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/eYSXZaoUHu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 1, 2023

“The people of Chicago have been waiting all of their lives, like a century plus, for what they are finally about to have, write it down…Justin Fields, is going to be the next superstar QB in the NFL.”

Mike Greenberg gives a long spiel about the headlines that have surrounded Justin Fields ever since his arrival into the NFL. He eventually stresses that Fields' career archetype is matching that of Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, and he is entering his third year primed to break out like they did.

The main reason that Justin Fields is primed to breakout according to Mike Greenberg is that the Bears acquired a number one wide receiver for him in DJ Moore this offseason. Along with Moore, Greenberg highlights that the Bears finally put together a good overall roster around him, and Fields is now in a position to lead a winning football team.

Besides adding Moore, Greenberg also references the fact that Fields was a much more hyped prospect than guys like Hurts and Allen. Both of those guys have turned into Pro Bowl quarterbacks by being patient with their development and adding talent around them. He believes that the Bears have followed the same blueprint and now have Fields ready to take the NFL by storm. Stay tuned into the start of the NFL regular season to see if Fields makes Greenberg's prediction come true.